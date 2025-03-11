NSYNC Singer JC Chasez’s Dad Has Died

*NSYNC member JC Chasez is mourning the loss of his dad, Ray “Roy” Edward Chasez. Ray passed away last month in Florida following his fifth battle with cancer, sources told TMZ. He was 73.

Chasez has not publicly addressed his father’s death at this time, but the singer reportedly attended a celebration of life service held in the Orlando area Saturday. Several of Chasez’s *NSYNC bandmates were also in attendance, along with several people from the music industry.

Ray is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen, and his three children – Chasez, Heather, and Tyler. He was an IT manager and also worked as a contractor with the US government, holding positions at the White House and the US Postal Service headquarters in Washington, DC. Outside of his career, Ray was also involved in numerous charities and “was athletic his whole life and as an adult loved playing softball and golf,” according to an obituary posted on Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory’s website.

Ray was also remembered as a family man. He and his wife were notably very involved throughout *NSYNC’s early years along with the other members’ parents. The group was formed by Chris Kirkpatrick in Orlando, Florida, in 1995 and featured Kirkpatrick, Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. After releasing their self-titled debut album in 1997, the group rose to global stardom. *NSYNC released three more studio albums – Home for Christmas (1998), No Strings Attached (2000), and Celebrity (2001) – before going on an indefinite hiatus.

In the years since, the group has collaborated on occasion, including on “Better Place” from the Trolls soundtrack and “Paradise” from Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought I Was. Addressing hope for a possible future reunion, Chasev told PEOPLE in October that “there are no concrete plans for anything right now.”

“Justin’s on tour, and I’m doing this, so at current, there would be nothing past basically us just chatting and checking in with one another,” he explained. “The door is not closed by any means, if that’s the question, but there are no concrete plans for anything right now because everyone’s got something on their plate at present. That’s not to say down the road that it’s going to happen or not going to happen. We just don’t know yet. But look, the door is open on the discussion. I can say that.”