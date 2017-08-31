Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Furious With Kendall And Kylie Jenner For ‘Vintage’ Biggie Shirts

Voletta Wallace, the mother of hip-hop icon Notorious B.I.G., is taking Kendall And Kylie Jenner to task for using her son's image to sell their products.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

According to TMZ, Wallace posted a photo to her Instagram account that showed a t-shirt from the Jenner sisters clothing line which featured her son along with a prominent picture of Kendall.

The shirt has a large red X across it and verbiage in the picture reads, "This product has no affiliation to the Notorious B.I.G estate."

It continues, "The estate was never contacted about using The Likeness of Biggie."

In her comment on the post, Wallace wrote, "I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me."

The fact that she tagged their Instagram handles shows that she wants them to know she is furious about their actions.

Her comment continues, "I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!"

The shirt, as well as other designs similar to it featuring Tupac, are no longer available to purchase, but it was not immediately clear if that was due to them being pulled over the controversy, or them selling out.

At this time, Kendall and Kylie have not released a statement regarding the situation.