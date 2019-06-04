North West Hugs New Puppy in Adorable New Photo

It’s puppy love for North West! Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable photo of 4-year-old North giving her tiny new puppy a big hug.

My little Northie! This face 😍😍 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

“My little Northie! This face,” Kardashian captioned the sweet photograph of her niece.

The puppy cuddles is just one of a number of recent precious social media appearances by little North recently. On Friday, the little girl modeled her fluffy new slippers for her mom, Kim Kardashian West’s Snapchat.

In addition to North’s adorable photo, Kardashian shared a few pictures from a recent photo shoot for her Good American clothing line. In the photo, Kardashian modeled one of the new bodysuits for the line.