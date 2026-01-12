Noah Wyle Steps out With His Wife Sara Wells at Golden Globes

Noah Wyle returned to the Golden Globes tonight after being absent for over two decades.

Wyle, who produces, writes and stars in HBO’s megahit medical drama The Pitt, showed up in a brown tuxedo on the red carpet with his wife Sara.

It’s the first time we’ve seen Wyle at the Globes since 1999.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Sara Wells and Noah Wyle attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Wyle first appeared at the Globes as a young 23-year-old in 1995, where he appeared on the red carpet alongside George Clooney. The two starred on NBC’s popular medical drama ER, which was nominated for Best Television Series six times from 1995 to 2001. Wyle was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor three times at the Globes from 1997 to 1999.

George Clooney and Noah Wyle during The 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Universal Studios in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage)

He’s never won an award at the ceremony, but that will likely change tonight. At this year’s Emmys, The Pitt took home most of the top awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and an acting win for Wyle. It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that the Globes will trend in the same direction.

HBO recently renewed The Pitt for a third season. The second season began on the premium cable network last Thursday.