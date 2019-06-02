Noah Cyrus Bares All in NSFW Photo, Earning Praise From Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato

Noah Cyrus seems to be channeling her older sister more and more these days. Miley Cyrus‘ 19-year-old sister gave fans and anybody outside the window in the photo an eyeful with her latest Instagram post.

The revealing shot shows Cyrus posing in front of the window with the curtains wide open, peering out wearing nothing but a pair of lace underwear.

“You can watch from your window,” Cyrus wrote in the caption for the NSFW photo.

As E! News points out, Cyrus’ sister went through a similar phase and has no regrets about her behavior at the time. It was all part of her experience as a human being, leaving Noah Cyrus a chance to follow in her footsteps and create her own path from it.

The photo got a few bits of praise from some famous names, including Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton. The latter even dropped a comment, calling the snap, [Hot as f—] in a hashtag.

The 19-year-old is no stranger to baring some skin for her social media followers. Just earlier in the week, she shared a few more photos while wearing nothing by a white T-shirt and red underwear.

And it is not only her body that she’s fearlessly putting out there for fans. Cyrus has made no excuses for sharing her raw emotions online, and this includes her reaction to ex, Lil Xan.

The singer and the rapper first made their debut as a couple during the 2018 MTV VMAs, with the relationship ending shortly after the show in August. Xan claimed that Cyrus had been unfaithful at the time, while Cyrus called her relationship with the rapper her “biggest mistake.”

But still, an emotional connection was still there for Cyrus because she let it pour out online in a selfie after it was announced her ex was expecting a child.

“Whata day,” she wrote on one of the photos where she was clearly crying, following it with another later with a more positive message. “I WILL be happy if its the last thing i do.”

Cyrus also got emotional in some posts shared around Christmas stemming from her sister’s marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

The certainty here is that Cyrus is not afraid to express herself or bare her soul for fans online. She’s not just a celebrity without feelings or weakness and it shows.