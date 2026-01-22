‘No Control Over My Own Life’: Kim Petras Makes Concerning Post About Her Record Deal

Kim Petras is making her feelings clear about her deal with Republic Records.

The pop star took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday with troubling allegations that the Universal Music Group record label wouldn’t allow her to release her album Detour as she formally requested to be dropped from her deal.

“My album has been done for 6 months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator’s for the work they’ve done,” Petras wrote Tuesday. “I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords.”

Petras first signed with Republic back in 2021. She then released her EP Slut Pop the following year and studio albums Feed the Beast and Problématique in 2023. Petras’ biggest hit, however, came with her 2023 collaboration with Sam Smith on “Unholy,” which won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance that year.

“I won a grammy 2 years ago…….. the music is TEA,” Petras continued Tuesday. “Still no support.” She complained, “If it’s not a tiktok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting s—t these labels have no interest in supporting.”

The artist finished her message by expressing her love for her fans, whom she said “have waited long enough,” writing that she’s “dropping Detour regardless.” Petras hasn’t shared any additional details about her plans to release the finished album.

Kesha was quick to support Petras, chiming in, “I spent many years fighting for the rights to myself. Watching another woman realize that the ‘golden cage’ is still a cage isn’t a victory—it’s a tragedy we have to stop repeating.”

She continued, “Freedom isn’t a privilege; it’s a birthright. I hear you, I’m sorry Kim.” Petras then responded with a heart emoji.

Kesha’s support for Petras is significant, as the “Coconuts” artist is signed to Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald’s Amigo Records via Republic Records. The “Praying” singer was embroiled in a legal battle with Gottwald dating back to 2014, when she accused him of sexual, emotional and physical abuse. Gottwald denied the claims, which were dismissed by a judge in 2016, and he countersued Kesha, with that lawsuit being settled out of court in 2023.