Nipsey Hussle’s Suspected Shooter Has Extensive Violent Criminal Record

Nipsey Hussle’s suspected shooter, Eric Holder, has an extensive violent criminal record.

According to The Blast, Holder was arrested in 2012 and charged with two felonies for being in possession of a loaded gun.

He eventually cut a deal with prosecutors which saw him plead no contest to one felony charge. He was subsequently sentenced to 6-months in L.A. County jail, but was also given credit for time served.

Holder was then ordered not to “own, use or possess any dangerous or deadly weapons, including firearms, knives or other concealable weapons.”

Prior to that, Holder was arrested in 2009 and charged with domestic battery against a woman with whom he shares a child.

He was allowed to plead that charge down to battery after cutting a deal to stay away from the woman. He was also required to complete anger management classes.

The anger management program that Holder was sent to was designated as a level 3, which means that is it is a 36 hour to 52 hour course that addresses things such as talking about you problems, how to handle stress and taking time-outs when necessary.

Holder is now alleged to have opened fire on Hussle and a group of others after having a heated discussion with the slain rapper.

According to sources, Holder walked away from Hussle in the parking lot The Marathon Clothing, Hussle’s apparel store, and returned with a gun.

Multiple people were said to be injured during the shooting, but Hussle was the only to suffer fatal injuries. A coroner’s report indicated that his official cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Hussle was 33 years old, and leaves behind two children.

