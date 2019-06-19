Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Posts Photo of Huge Tattoo Honoring Late Rapper

Two months after his death, Nipsey Hussle‘s sister Samantha Smith is paying homage to her late brother in a permanent way.

Smith, who is currently engulfed in a legal battle with Tanisha Foster over custody of the late rapper’s oldest child Emani, took to Instagram on Tuesday to debut a brand new tattoo to honor her brother.

The tattoo, a portrait of Hussle, was done by celebrity tattoo artist Tana.

“To my brother who is the Key to Life. To my brother who’s strength is unmatched. To my brother who is honorable,” Smith captioned the post. “To my brother who keeps his word. To my brother who puts integrity before anything. To my brother who is the Color of Love.”

“To my brother who has the empathy and compassion of God To my brother who seeks the Truth and nothing less To my brother who is who he says he is To my brother who does what he says he will do To my brother who has lived purposefully,” she continued. “To my brother who always listens To my brother who has the massive capacity to understand To my brother who keeps me safe To my brother who embraces the new and unknown.”

“To my brother who has immense Power To my brother who dismisses fear To my brother who lives in the spirit To my brother who Eternal To my brother who is the Trees and the Ocean,” she added. “To my brother who is his children, his mother, his father, his brother, his woman To my brother who is me.”

“I will step into the path you have created I will find what you have found And we will be at home again,” Smith concluded the post. “FOREVER YOUR BABY SISTER/60th STREET SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU BEYOND WHAT LOVE ENTAILS.”

Taking pride in his work, the tattoo artist also took to social media to show off a side-by-side of the tattoo and the portrait it was based on.

“Yesterday June 17, 2019 i had the privilege to tattoo the sister of the late and great Nipsey Hussle,” he wrote of the experience. “A day I’ll never forget thank you Sammy for this opportunity.”

Smith is not the only one to pay tribute to Hussle via a permanent etching on their skin. Hussle’s girlfriend and the mother of his 2-year-old son Kross, Lauren London, also debuted a tattoo to honor the late rapper shortly after his death.