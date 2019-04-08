Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother Breaks Silence on Rapper’s Death

If nothing else, Nipsey Hussle‘s grandmother hopes her grandson’s sudden death can be a teaching moment for young people.

Margaret Boutte, 88, told CBS2 in her first interview since the rapper’s murder that she finds solace in the support from the Los Angeles community and hopes his legacy will positively impact the youth.

“I never knew there was so much love like I love him. So that’s uplifting that so many people loved and understood him,” she said, adding that she finds comfort in knowing Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, touched so many people’s lives.

“I hope these young people will get the message and live a better life — live a better life,” she said.

Boutte helped raise the Grammy-nominated rapper, who talked about his grandmother in an interview before this year’s Grammy Awards, where Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album. He ultimately lost to Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

“I was raised by my mom and grandma. She was real big on keeping a tight family and big on love,” Hussle told CBS2 at the time.

Boutte said she was home on Sunday when Hussle’s brother, Samiel, got a call from Hussle himself that he had been shot.

“He got the call and he ran out of here so fast. He never did that in the morning. Right away, I called his mother. I said, ‘Angel, something must have happened.’ I said, ‘Samiel jumped up, he didn’t take his shower, he got out of here so fast,’” she said.

Samiel was racing to The Marathon, a clothing store Hussle opened in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2017 and where he was shot multiple times in broad daylight last Sunday. Samiel said he was there for his brother’s final breaths.

“Sammy got up there soon enough to start helping his brother. Erias knew Sammy was there before he died,” Boutte said.

Samiel told the Los Angeles Times that he was guided through CPR by the 9-1-1 operator, but Hussle’s gunshot wounds were too severe even for paramedics, who arrived later on the scene. He was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hosiptal.

Hussle’s suspected killer, 29-year-old Eric Holder, fled the scene with the help of a getaway car, but he was arrested two days later just 20 miles from the shooting, and arraigned Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say the two had a dispute before the shooting. Hussle’s final post on social media referenced “powerful enemies.”

In the midst of it all, Boutte said she was praying for the man who shot and killed her grandson.

“I’m praying for him, too. I hope he does not get killed in custody. Have enough time to ask God for forgiveness,” she said. “I’m Catholic, I do believe in prayer and I’m praying for him. He was a young, ignorant situation and I’m hoping he’s sorry for what he did.”

Hussle is survived by two children and his girlfriend, actress Lauren London.