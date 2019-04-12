Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Lauren London Debuts Powerful New Tattoo of Late Rapper

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle‘s longtime girlfriend, is proving that “real love never dies” by debuting a brand new tattoo paying tribute to the late actor

Just hours after delivering a tearful eulogy to Hussle at his memorial service on Thursday, London, the late rapper’s girlfriend of six years, took to Instagram to reveal a new tattoo honoring her late boyfriend – a portrait of Hussle’s face on her forearm with a crown, racing flags, and “God Will Rise” underneath, the very words that Hussle had tattooed next to his right eye.

“Real Love Never Dies,” she captioned the photo. “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC.”

London and her late boyfriend had been dating since 2013 after having initially connected on Instagram after she had purchased copies of Hussle’s mixtape as a wrap present for her co-stars on The Game. The couple shared 2-year-old son Kross.

Following Hussle’s Sunday, March 31 death, a result of an altercation with another man that resulted in him suffering multiple gunshot wounds, London released an emotional statement in which she said she was “completely lost.”

“I am completely lost,” she wrote. “I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

On Thursday, London was among attendees at the late rapper’s memorial service, during which she gave a tearful eulogy to Hussle.

“Ermias was asleep one morning and I was watching him because I used to love to watch him sleep and I wrote him a text while he was sleeping so when he woke up he would read it,” London began, according to PEOPLE.

“I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around, I am totally myself when I’m with you,” she had written. “You’ve made me into more of a woman. You’ve given me an opportunity to really love a man.”

“His soul was majestic,” London told the crowd of 21,000. “He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

“In Hussle words, because he always used to say this: The game is going to test you but never fold, stay 10 toes down,” she concluded her speech. “It’s not on you, it’s in you and what’s in you they can’t take away. He’s in all of us.”