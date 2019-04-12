Nipsey Hussle Funeral: Internet Sounds off After Lauren London’s Tearful Eulogy

Lauren London’s eulogy at her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussel’s memorial service earned praise and tears from fans online.

London, who had begun dating Hussle in 2013 and whom he shared 2-year-old son Kross with, delivered a tearful and powerful speech at the Thursday service held at Los Angeles’ Staple Center attended by 21,000 people.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beginning her eulogy with a text message she had sent the late rapper on Jan. 21 as she watched him sleep, her words of “I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you” broke the hearts of both those in attendance and those watching live across the country.

A beautiful text message that Lauren London sent Nipsey Hussle this past January was included in the funeral program. pic.twitter.com/O76M4ylTCl — TheRoundtableEmpire (@Roundtable_Emp) April 11, 2019

“I’ve never felt this type of pain before but I know that God is alive but bear with me all,” London continued. “His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

Watching @LaurenLondon give her emotional, heartfelt eulogy for @NipseyHussle really shook me to my core. You can feel the pain in his community and the world of hip hop and his dear family. Iconic and legendary. #TheMarathonContinues — Tina 🎃💀 (@xtinab_) April 12, 2019

During her speech, London recalled their daily lives together, remembering how Hussle “would go to bed and listen to these audiobooks in his headphones and I would tease him but that really was what I thought was the coolest s— ever about him.” She also recalled how he would wake up in the morning and play music for the kids and light a sage and burn it around the house, just to make sure that our energy going outside would be uplifting and we could handle the day.”

Lauren London is speaking… at her soul mate’s funeral.. I know they say never say what you will and won’t do, but man there is no way I could even fathom doing what she is about to do. God bless her man. — TRW ✨ (@tayy_laa) April 11, 2019

London also spoke of her son Kross and of the pain she feels at the knowledge that he will grow up without his father at his side.

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” she said. “This is something that I don’t really understand but I know Ermias always used to say that you can’t possess people; that you experience them. I’m so honored and blessed to experience such a man.”

That eulogy from @LaurenLondon was authentic and beautiful – bless her and her children pic.twitter.com/xM6iahzC4n — Michael Friedman (@dafrieds) April 12, 2019

London concluded her eulogy with Hussle’s own words, stating, “In Hussle words, because he always used to say this: The game is going to test you but never fold, stay 10 toes down. It’s not on you, it’s in you and what’s in you they can’t take away. He’s in all of us.”