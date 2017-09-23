Nikki Reed Fights Back Against Story Claiming She Was Forced Into Getting Pregnant

Nikki Reed will not stand by and let her words get twisted.

The Twilight star lashed out at a writer who claims her husband, Ian Somerhalder, forced her to get pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The discussion started when the 29-year-old actress revealed on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast that the Vampire Diaries star, 38, threw out her birth control pills.

This prompted a Cosmopolitan writer to slam Somerhalder in a piece that says he pressured his wife into starting a family.

“That is some unconsented bulls*** right there,” they wrote.

After seeing the article, Reed took to Twitter to respond.

“When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how “unforced” I felt,” Reed wrote in her message on Friday. The actress went on to accuse the writer of starting drama.

“Don’t talk about consent to me,” she continued. “And lastly, how dare you try to cast a dark shadow over one of the happiest most memorable days of my life – you’re not only disrespecting me but my baby.”

“Oh, and next time you try to stand up for women by writing an article “about women’s rights”, try properly conveying the way I felt.”

During the podcast, Reed revealed the Somerhalder threw out her birth control pills, with her consent, during their vacation in Barcelona, Spain.

“It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out,” he said, confessing he flushed them down the toilet.

He added, “Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family].”

While the couple laughed about the story, Reed kept a serious front on social media.

In addition to her message to the writer, she wrote on Twitter, “WOMEN’S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don’t use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important!”

WOMEN’S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don’t use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

We should be talking about these things,but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

Reed and Somerhalder welcomed their first daughter, Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!