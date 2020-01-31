Nikki Bella’s ‘Baby Daddy’ Artem Chigvintsev Cradles Pregnant Fiancee’s Baby Bump

Nikki Bella announced this week that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple shared their first photos together since the news was revealed on Friday, Jan. 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 31, 2020 at 6:14am PST

Bella posted a slideshow of photos of the pair on Instagram, the first a snap of herself sitting on Chigvintsev’s lap as he placed his hand on her stomach. The rest of the photos were taken on the same day and saw the couple walking down the street together, Chigvintsev’s arms around Bella’s waist as he hugged her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby Daddy,” Bella’s caption read along with a red heart emoji.

On Thursday, the former WWE star shared a photo from the couple’s afternoon together of Chigvintsev holding an envelope in his hand, which Bella dubbed “our baby’s golden gender reveal ticket!!”

Early Friday morning, she used her Story to give fans a look at her baby bump, noting, “Still some abs, but my bump is getting bigger!”

“How cute,” she added. “It’s like right here at the bottom. I love it… It’s so crazy to watch it grow.”

Bella is 13 weeks pregnant and is due less than two weeks from her twin sister Brie Bella, who is pregnant with her second child.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!!” Nikki wrote on Instagram. “It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life!”

“I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory!” she continued. “So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to… together. I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not!”

Chigvintsev shared his own post announcing the news with a note that read, “I’m going to be a Dad!”

“We are so excited,” he added in his caption.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth