Nikki Bella Denies Throwing Shade at Ex-Fiance John Cena on Twitter

Nikki Bella and John Cena ended their relationship in April 2018 after getting engaged one year prior, and both are now in relationships with other people — Bella is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Cena is dating girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. During this week’s episode of her podcast, Bella addressed reports that she had shaded Cena on social media, denying them and explaining that not everything she posts is about the WWE star.

“I think what kind of sucks is when you have a public relationship, any time I want to post a quote, or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always thinks I’m talking about him,” she said on The Bellas Podcast, which she shares with twin sister Brie Bella. Nikki added that she’s “not the type of person” to throw shade at anyone. “I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé, and honestly you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him.”

“I hate always talking about this, but it was bothering me and I really want to clarify something,” she added. “Especially because Brie and I have been going through the book writing process and I can tell you, it has been amazing therapy. But my ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him, he was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him and I still love.”

Nikki shared that despite her public position, she still wants to be able to share quotes or posts that she enjoys with her followers without them being interpreted as personal.

“There’s so much poetry that I’ll go to post and then I won’t post it because I’m like ‘Oh, someone’s going to think I’m sad today. Someone’s gonna think I’m thinking about my ex,’” she said. “No, I just love poetry. I love quotes. I love all of a sudden thinking of something and being like ‘Oh I want to put that out there.’ Sometimes I’m gonna reminisce about my high school sweetheart, or stupid stuff I would do in my twenties, or stuff that I’ve learned.”

“So please, everyone know, that tweet had nothing to do with John. It had to do with everything in my life and it just came to me and I posted it. I will never throw shade to John nor any of my exes,” she continued before joking, “I won’t even throw shade to Brie on days she makes me mad when sometimes I think I would like to.”

Cena and Bella were together for six years and became engaged at WrestleMania in 2017. They split one year later and Bella began dating Chigvintsev, who was previously her partner on Dancing With the Stars, going public with their relationship in March 2019. The couple got engaged in France in late 2019 and revealed in January that they are expecting their first child together.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com