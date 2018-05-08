Nikki Bella Breaks Silence After John Cena Split in New Video

Nikki Bella is breaking her silence for the first time since her split with fiancé John Cena.

The Total Bellas diva posted a YouTube video to the account she shares with her twin sister on Tuesday titled “NIKKI IS BACK! (and living with the Danielsons?!)”

In the video, the WWE star gives an update on how she’s doing while staying with sister Brie Bella and her husband Bryan Danielson.

“I’ve been staying at Brie’s. I know you all know why,” she said. “I’ve kinda been MIA. I’ve kinda been hiding out. I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support, I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me, especially through a difficult time.”

At the end of the video, told fans again how thankful she is and plugs the new season of Total Bellas, which will include some of the ups and downs of her relationship with Cena.

“It’s a really good season, it’s gonna be a very tough one for me to watch, but hey, that’s life, right?” she said. “Thank you all for your love and support with all of that. It’s been a tough time, but that we can save for another vlog. We won’t get that right now!”

Bella, 34, and Cena, 40, revealed they were ending their engagement after six years together last month, shortly before their planned May wedding date.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” a statement the couple shared on social media read. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Cena opened up about the split in late April to Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s no other way to say [it],” Cena said. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

Brie has also spoken about the break up, telling PEOPLE that the split was hard on all the parties involved, but that there was no ill will involved.

“We’ve already exchanged like 5 text messages,” Brie said. “I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that. If one day our relationship fades than so it does, but as of right now I want to be there for him as much as I’m there for my sister. And Nicole respects that. He will always be family.”

She added, “It’s like losing a family member. It’s really hard. John has been a part of our lives for six years.”

