Nikki Bella’s Most Sultry Sun-Soaked Bikini Photos

Nikki Bella is undeniably one of the greatest WWE Divas of all-time, and the 34-year-old has the sun-soaked bikini photos to prove it.

Showing the masses that she looks just as good out of the ring as she does inside of it, Bella has posted a number of swimsuit pictures over the years that have her fans feeling the heat.

Regardless of her recent relationship drama with John Cena, Bella is still slaying day-in and day-out, with her bathing suit snaps still setting the internet ablaze.

Scroll down to check out our list of Nikki Bella‘s best bikini photos!

Patriotic

One of Bella’s most alluring bikini photos is equally as patriotic.

It features the WWE Diva rocking a revealing bikini top and matching bottoms, along with a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes.

Seaside

No visit to the beach would be complete without a fashionable bikini, and this is something Bella knows all too well.

In one of her more recent swimsuit pictures, the Total Bellas star rocked a gorgeous blue bikini while sipping a refreshing beverage by the ocean.

Blue Water

Sometimes you need a little cover from the sun, and that is where Bella’s white sarong comes in.

In this photo, she stands next to some beautiful blue water, donning the the aforementioned outfit, and holding a glass of white wine.

Proud to be an American

Similar to the previous patriotic bikini, this one stars and stripes swimsuit is also proudly worn by Bella.

The most notable difference is that the top on this bathing suit is fitted with a covered top rather than a revealing one.

Fishnet

In some cases, Bella’s bikini photos are less about the bikini itself and more about other compelling factors.

For example, the athletic bikini photo she posted that features her wearing an eye-catching fishet top over the swimsuit.

Divas

Bella doesn’t always spend her fun-in-the-sun days alone, because what fun would that be?

Occasionally she enlists her fellow WWE Divas — such as Alexa Bliss — to hang out with her.

Cabo

One of Bella’s more colorful bikini’s came on an episode of her E! series Total Bellas.

While trying to get two of her good friends to get along with one another in Cabo, Bella sported a multi-colored bikini that revealed quite a bit of skin.

Backside Selfie

In one Instagram post, Bella shared a rare backside selfie post, showing off the back of a bikini.

While she posts a number of bikini or skin-baring athletic-wear photos, a selfie such as this is something she does not share often.

Lingerie

Not all of Bella’s best photos are strictly bikini snaps.

In some of her more sizzling photos, the WWE Diva is featured in some curve-flattering lingerie.

Hot Tub

Finally, in another clip from Total Bellas, the 34-year-old rocked a bikini in a hot tub.

In the video, Bella can be seen sporting the white swimsuit and arguing with her brother while sipping a glass of wine.