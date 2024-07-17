'Power Rangers' Actor Tom Wyner Has Died

Tom Wyner (real name Tom Weiner), renowned voice actor and director, passed away at 77. Mobile Monicker Productions, Wyner's agency, shared the news via Facebook, highlighting the actor's extensive career and lasting impact on the world of animation and voice-over work.

Wyner's career in the voice-acting world began in 1978 with his debut role in Lupin the 3rd. However, it was his portrayal of Wolfe in the 1985 series Robotech that catapulted him into the spotlight. From there, Wyner's distinctive voice breathed life into a multitude of characters across various popular franchises.

Perhaps most notably, Wyner lent his vocal talents to nearly 30 villains in the Power Rangers series, cementing his status as an integral part of the franchise. His repertoire extended beyond superheroes and villains, encompassing roles such as the Dummy Puppet in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bison in Street Fighter, and the Puppet Master in Ghost in the Shell.

In regards to anime, Wyner's contributions were equally significant. He brought to life characters like Devimon in Digimon Adventure and Quent Yaiden in Wolf's Rain. His versatility was evident in his portrayal of Omnimon in Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence and his performance as M. Bison in the Animaze dub of Street Fighter II V.

Throughout his prolific career, Wyner's voice graced over a hundred anime productions, including Lupin III: Part II, Planetes, Pretty Cure, and Robot Carnival, among numerous others. His ability to inhabit a diverse array of characters, from the comedic to the villainous, made him a sought-after talent in the voice-acting community.

Wyner's talents weren't confined to voice acting alone. He also made substantial contributions behind the scenes as an ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) Director and Story Editor. His writing ability led to a nearly two-decade-long stint crafting scripts for Saban Entertainment. Later in his career, Wyner transitioned into audiobook narration, further showcasing his adaptability in the entertainment industry.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Wyner was celebrated for his genuine enthusiasm in connecting with fans. Mobile Monicker Productions noted, "Tom was absolutely enthralled by the opportunity to meet his fans, sharing his own passions and inspiring them to chase after their dreams. He poured his heart and soul into every encounter, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him." The agency's statement concluded with a touching tribute: "His beautiful and kindred spirit will forever hold a special place in our hearts."