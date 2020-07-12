Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24

✖

Nicole Thea, a YouTube star who was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Global Boga, has died at 24, her family announced Sunday. Thea had several more YouTube videos scheduled to be released and they will continue to be published with Boga's blessing. The most recent video was published Sunday morning and is a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy photoshoot.

Thea's family broke the heartbreaking news on Instagram, confirming that Thea's unborn child, a son she planned to name Reign, also passed away Saturday morning. Her mother, who wrote the statement, did not explain the cause of death and asked for privacy. "As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," Thea's mother wrote. "RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven."

The Instagram post's comment section is now filled with messages from Thea's fans who sent their thoughts and prayers to her family. "Devastating. I'm so sorry... Rest in perfect peace Nicole & Reign," one person wrote. "Completely and utterly heartbroken," another added. "R.I.P such a beautiful soul gone too soon," another fan wrote. "Prayers &condolences to your family and I hope God can see you through this time."

Thea was a British dancer and lived in London. She has more than 100,000 Instagram followers and over 75,500 YouTube subscribers. Thea and Boga announced her pregnancy on April 19 with a video showing Boga putting his hand on her stomach. "We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out," Thea wrote. "God gave us the biggest blessing yet. I'm finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the [love of my life]."

She said Boga was the "best supporter ever" and God "made no mistakes making him the father." Thea continued, "We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends. Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever."

Boga's real name is Jeffrey Frimpong, reports the Daily Star. He is also a dancer and member of Ghana Boyz. He and Thea met at a dance rehearsal. "When the right person hugs you, it’s like medicine," Boga wrote on Instagram on June 29. "Lil man is arriving soon."