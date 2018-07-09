Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Opens up About Being Adopted

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has opened up about her adoption in a new vlog.

In addition to her work on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Polizzi has kept up a consistent vlog on YouTube for years now. On this week’s video, she spoke openly to the camera about how she was adopted by the Polizzi family as a child, and what that means to her.

“I don’t really talk about it, just because I feel like my family is my family,” she said. “I’m so content with my adopted parents and my adopted life and family.”

Polizzi explained that she was raised by Helen and Andrew Polizzi, who adopted her from Santiago, Chile when she was just 6 months old. While she has never questioned her place in their home and their world, she said that she has thought about her biological family over the years, especially as she gets older.

“Once I was 16, 17, I started to think, ‘Alright, why didn’t my birth parents want me? What do they look like? Do I have any brothers and sisters?… Where are they from?’” the reality star recalled. “Every time I would ask my parents they would get upset. My mom would be like, ‘Eh, let’s not talk about it.’ I just could tell they would get upset because they didn’t want to like tell me the truth. They didn’t want me to think that they’re not my parents, which was never the case.”

Several years later, in her 20s, Polizzi said she got some information out of her father while they were drinking together.

“Basically my birth parents had other siblings and they couldn’t afford me, whomp,” Snooki said, breaking the tension of the sad tale. “I can’t even imagine, because I have two kids, putting up a child for adoption to give them a better life. Like, that’s so amazing for them. That shows how much they loved me, but also I could never do that. I could never do that. So, I can’t even imagine how they felt giving me up, but thank you for that.”

Polizzi said that most of her curiosity about her family back in Chile related to her siblings. She said that she “hated” growing up as an only child, adding that it “made me the bitter b— that I am today.” Now 30 years old, she said that she was contemplating seeking them out.

“In the back of my head I’m always curious to meet my birth family,” she said. “So I don’t know maybe that could be a vlog. Maybe I could do it one day when I have time. I’m definitely interested. I don’t know when I’m going to do it, but I’m interested.”

The vlog captured the unique emotional turmoil that many adopted people report, all wrapped up neatly in that one-of-a-kind Snooki voice.

The reality star is currently filming season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Las Vegas. Her YouTube channel is full of vlogs on parenting, cooking, fitness and DIY projects.