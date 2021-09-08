Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Shares Look at Her ‘Spooky’ Art

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise is ready for Halloween! The 28-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman told her followers she was “ready for spooky season” while sharing a photo of her latest art piece on Instagram Tuesday. Sharing the abstract image of a face with what appears to be fangs, Bella’s followers were all about her latest artistic endeavor.

“Me tooo, love this!” one person wrote, as another added, “It’s the most wonderful tiiiiiiime of the year!!!!!” Bella regularly shares her art with her Instagram followers, but otherwise lives a life in London mostly outside of the spotlight. In 2015, she made headlines when she married husband Max Parker, and in 2018, she launched a clothing line called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Kidman told Entertainment Tonight at the time her daughter’s new artistic endeavor was “very exciting.” The actress added, “I think it’s such a great way to express [yourself] and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well. She’s always been able to draw.” As for if a talent for fashion and design is common in their family, the Oscar-winner added, “I don’t have a fashion line but I think a love of [style] does, definitely.”

In addition to Bella, Cruise and Kidman are parents to her younger brother Connor, 26, both of whom they adopted before filing for divorce in 2001. Since then, both Cruise and Kidman have been careful about respecting their children’s privacy. When asked about her relationship with her children after the split from the Mission: Impossible star by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, “I’m very private about all that,” as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine. “I have to protect all those relationships,” she continued. “I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

When it came to her children’s choice to practice Scientology like their father, Kidman continued, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”