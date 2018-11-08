Nicole Kidman Speaks out on Her Children’s Scientology Beliefs

Nicole Kidman has spoken out about her children’s Scientology beliefs, saying, “They are able to make their own decisions.”

According to PEOPLE, Kidman made the comments while speaking to Australian’s Who magazine about the children —25-year-old Bella and 23-year-old Conner — whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“I’m very private about all that,” 51-year-old Kidman stated. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she added.

The two children have kept notoriously private lives, with Bella married and living in London, England, and Conner living in Clearwater, Florida near the the Church of Scientology‘s headquarters.

Kidman went on to share that she loves and accepts her children even though she does not share the same religious beliefs as them, citing the message of her new film Boy Erased — which is about religion-based gay conversation therapy — as a crucial necessity for families.

“I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” the actress said.

“I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love,” Kidman added.

In a separate interview with the TODAY show back in October, Kidman spoke about her early married life with Cruise, revealing that she was not the young, party-girl Hollywood star that people might have imagined.

“Because I was married at 23 years old, I wasn’t going to parties or I wasn’t going out a lot,” she shared. “I was pretty much at home. I had my first child at 25 and I was a married — I was in a family. So my sense of being in the world was — I was working, or I was at home.”

After Kidman and Cruise divorced in 2001, she went on to marry country singer Keith Urban in 2006. The couple has two children together: 10-year-old Sunday Rose, and 7-year-old Faith Margaret.