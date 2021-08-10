Nicole Kidman Reveals How Husband Keith Urban Feels About Her Sex Scenes

✖

Nicole Kidman has husband Keith Urban supporting her all the way with her acting career, even when it comes to filming love scenes. The Nine Perfect Strangers star shared on E! News' Daily Pop that the country star doesn't get overprotective or jealous even when she has to film a steamy scene.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," Kidman shared in Sunday's episode. "He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in." The Emmy winner also joked of how busy her Grammy-winning husband is, "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

Kidman and Urban have 15 years of marriage under their belts after developing a whole "system" to keep their family healthy. "We have a system worked out to keep the family together," Kidman told WSJ Magazine in April 2020. "When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."

The two have spoken out repeatedly about how special their love for one another is. The "Making Memories of Us" artist told Women's Day in October of his marriage, "It's tending to the garden. If you don't do the work, the garden starts to grow over, and then you complain that the garden is not very interesting and you look for another garden. I maintain this garden." He called Kidman his "best friend" and said no one else in the world "knows me as well as she does." While it still takes effort in their marriage to stay strong, Urban said it doesn't feel like any kind of struggle, as they "just love being together."