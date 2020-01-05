Nicole Kidman Reportedly Left Pre-Golden Globes Party ‘in Tears’ After Learning Australian Home Threatened by Wildfires

Nicole Kidman was reportedly in tears at a Golden Globes party on Saturday in Los Angeles after she learned her home in Australia is in danger thanks to the devastating bushfires there. Sources said she found out the home she and husband Keith Urban share is “threatened” by the fires shortly after her plane landed in California before the party. More than 12.35 million acres have burned in Australia, leaving more than 1,400 homes destroyed. At least 23 people have been killed, reports CBS News.

Initial reports claimed Kidman’s home was destroyed. Her representative later told Us Weekly, “Their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it.”

The Big Little Lies star was at the Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills Saturday. Eyewitnesses told Us Weekly Kidman “looked very tired and sad.”

“She just found out and got off a plane right before coming here,” an insider told the magazine. “She was crying walking in.”

Kidman stopped doing interviews with journalists at the red carpet.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “I’m so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia.”

An event organizer told reporters what happened, and the insider said Kidman was “crying as she walked” onto the red carpet.

Kidman attended the vent in black pants and a gold coat, and arrived wearing sunglasses. She was only at the event for 15 minutes.

“She was very poised, taking photos and talking with Joey King and Josh Dallas,” a witness told Us Weekly. “She had a whole crowd around her and no one knew what she had just experienced. It was sad to watch but also showed how professional she is to still show up and do what is required of her.”

Kidman and Urban reportedly have a home in Sydney and a 111-acre farm in Bunya Hill.

The Oscar-winner will likely attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, as she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama for Big Little Lies. She previously won Golden Globes for Big Little Lies Season 1 and the movies To Die For, Moulin Rogue! and The Hours.

The deadly bushfires have been moving through Australia for months now and scientists estimate that more than half a billion wild animals have already died.

Pop star Pink announced on Instagrarm Saturday that she plans on donating $500,000 to Australian fire departments to help them. She shared a list of links with her fans on Instagram, urging them to help out.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink wrote. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Kidman announced she will also make a $500,000 donation.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globes air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC. Ricky Gervais is hosting for a fifth time.

