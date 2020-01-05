Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Australian Wildfire Donation Sparks Wealth of Fan Support

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced they will make a $500,000 donation to firefighters in Australia, where bushfires have burned millions of acres. The celebrity power couple’s home was also reportedly threatened by the fires, and Kidman was in tears during a pre-Golden Globes party Saturday. Their generous donation was praised by fans who have been watching the devastation from afar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jan 4, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Kidman wrote on Instagram Saturday. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Kidman included a list of links to various firefighter departments throughout Australia that fans can make donations to. Her post also inspired hundreds of comments from Kidman’s fans and famous friends.

“So awful!” singer Carole Bayer Sager wrote of the fires.

“It’s heartbreaking,” actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote. “Thank you for donating.”

On you Nicole Kidman. Always knew you had great character. Helping out when needed. https://t.co/yP2DBPW6A8 — Hezza (@Hezza7) January 5, 2020

“Thank you for using your platform,” one fan wrote.

“What awesome humans you are [angels],” one fan wrote. “I feel so sad for our neighbours.. feeling hopeless in [New Zealand].”

Kidman is not the only celebrity to show their support for Australia. Singer Pink also pledged $500,000 to help local firefighters.

I want to thank all of the celebrities that have donated to Our country Australia for the bushfires we are having! Thanks for your lovely and generous donations @KeithUrban @Pink @NicoleKidman @JimmyBarnes @russellcrowe — Cheyenne Alberts (@AlbertsCheyenne) January 5, 2020

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink wrote. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Singer Selena Gomez shared a link to an article listing ways people can help those impacted by the fires.

“Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia,” Gomez wrote. “Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can.”

On Saturday, an eyewitness at the Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills told Us Weekly that Kidman “looked very tired and sad” after learning her home is threatened by the fires. She reportedly only stayed at the event for 15 minutes before leaving.

Nicole Kidman makes incredible donation to bushfire relief as celebrities rally behind Australia https://t.co/vr0T7G3ne9 — Res (@WatchOutForIce) January 5, 2020

“She just found out and got off a plane right before coming here,” an insider said. “She was crying walking in.”

According to CBS News, the bushfires have burned 12.35 million acres and destroyed over 1,400 homes. At least 23 people have died.