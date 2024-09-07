Nicole Kidman 'in Shock' as Her Mother Dies Suddenly

Nicole Kidman's triumphant moment at the Venice Film Festival was overshadowed by personal tragedy. As Kidman won the Best Actress award for her performance in Babygirl, news of her mother's unexpected passing cast a somber mood over the celebration.

The announcement of Kidman's win on Saturday evening took an emotional turn when Babygirl director Halina Reijn stepped onto the stage to deliver a statement on behalf of the absent actress. Reijn revealed that Kidman had initially arrived in Venice for the ceremony but was forced to depart abruptly upon learning of her mother's death, per Variety.

In her written remarks, Kidman described her shock and the pressing need to be with her family during this difficult time. "Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, had just passed," Kidman wrote via the outlet. "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her."

Despite her absence, she dedicated the award to her late mother, stating, "She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina."

The actress's words showed how much her mother influenced her career and life. In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman shared insights into her mother's influence, saying, "She's given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I've always wanted to please her, but she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

Janelle Anne Kidman, who passed away at the age of 84, was more than just a mother to the Hollywood star. She was a nursing instructor and an active member of the Women's Electoral Lobby, an Australian feminist group. Her dedication to women's rights and equality significantly shaped Nicole's worldview and career aspirations.

Reflecting on her mother's legacy, Kidman had previously told THR, "Mum didn't necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal. That's given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad."

The sudden loss has left the entire Kidman family "heartbroken," according to a representative who confirmed the passing to People. The family has requested privacy during this challenging period as they grapple with their grief.

In her statement read at the Venice Film Festival, Kidman also said, "The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken." After reading Kidman's message, Reijn added, "We love you all, Nicole," showing support for the actress during this difficult time.

Despite the sad circumstances, the Venice Film Festival continued to celebrate high-quality cinema. Alongside Kidman's recognition, other notable winners included Vincent Lindon, who secured the Best Actor prize for The Quiet Son, and Paul Kircher, who was awarded Best Young Actor for his role in And Their Children After Them, according to﻿ Variety.

The evening's highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Film, was bestowed upon Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door," featuring performances by Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton. Additionally, Brady Corbet received the Silver Lion for Best Director for his work on The Brutalist.