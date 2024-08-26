Mariah Carey's Mom and Sister Died on Same Day Over the Weekend

Both the mother and sister of Mariah Carey died over the weekend, the singer revealed to PEOPLE. The R&B icon disclosed the news via a statement, noting that her "heart is broken" over the losses of her mom Patricia and her sister Alison.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Further details — such as exact date of death and causes of death — were not disclosed in Carey's statement to PEOPLE.

Carey was famously tied up in a legal battle with Alison in recent years. In the memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey had accused Alison of carrying out serious acts of abuse against her when the R&B star was a child. Alison denied the claims and sued her famous sister for $1.25 million; it is unclear if the case was ever settled.

