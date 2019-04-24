Nicole Kidman Fans Confused If She Chopped off Her Hair as New Photos Surface

Nicole Kidman was featured in a new profile by Vanity Fair published this week, and the actress’ appearance in the accompanying photos has fans wondering whether the star made a serious change to her look.

In the images, Kidman is sporting a spiked blonde pixie cut, a noticeable change from the long blond hairstyle she’s been favoring as of late.

One photo finds Kidman in a khaki trench coat, black tights and black heels, while another sees the Big Little Lies star posing in a black lingerie set. In both images, the short blond cut frames her face, though it’s very likely that the striking ‘do is a wig.

In any case, the 51-year-old’s fans were definitely here for the look, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“Want that hair!” one wrote, with another commenting, “Queen!!!!!!!!!!!”

Some did wonder whether Kidman’s hair was real, with one person writing, “I really hope that’s a wig.”

While the pixie cut does appear in multiple photos, other images from the spread see Kidman with her blonde hair long once again, further making the case that the pixie was only temporary.

In the interview, Kidman opened up about life with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8.

Kidman often joins her husband on tour if she’s able, as do her daughters and their tutor. Calling herself a “tour wife,” the actress shared that she and her husband are always in sync when it comes to their relationship.

“[It’s] extremely simple with what we want from each other and what we want from a relationship,” she said. “Just peas in a pod in that regard.”

While her daughters spend time with their famous parents on world tours and movie sets, they’re also just regular kids, with Kidman joking that some of her parental rules may make her “unpopular.”

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she said of her daughters. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin