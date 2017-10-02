Nicole Kidman Pens Powerful Essay on Domestic Violence

Nicole Kidman is fighting for those affected by domestic violence.

The Oscar-winning actress penned a moving open letter for Porter magazine’s “Incredible Women” issue in which she spoke out about the issue.

“It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl,” Kidman wrote. “The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father.”

“It has guided my choices to often portray strong, independent women who went against the expectations of society. And it has been my driving force to make it in an industry that is still largely run by men,” she continued.

Kidman has been working with abuse victims for the past 10 years. The actress, who won an Emmy for her role as Celeste, a victim of domestic violence, pointed to her work with the U.N. and the impact that it has made on her.

“My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador,” Kidman wrote. “It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.