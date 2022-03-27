Nicole Kidman Steps out in Wake of Recent Injury

This weekend, Nicole Kidman attended one of the many pre-Oscars parties, making her first appearance since she missed the Oscars nominee luncheon earlier this month. Kidman was spotted at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills Saturday night. The Big Little Lies star was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for Being the Ricardos.

“So this is my first time out in a long time,” Kidman said in an Instagram Story video filmed on the way to the event. “I’m going to a little party that Mr. Armani is throwing for me and I’m just incredibly honored to be invited to the Academy Awards.” She also posted a video clip taken just before the party started, showing off the sparkling vest she wore.

In early March, Kidman was not at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel for the Oscars nominee luncheon, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Kidman was at home in Nashville, recovering from a torn hamstring, Variety reported on March 7. A pre-existing injury flared up while Kidman filmed the upcoming Prime Video series Expats in Los Angeles. The production was on hold while Kidman recovered, an Amazon representative said.

Kidman was nominated for her performance as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. Javier Bardem was also nominated for playing Desi Arnaz, while J.K. Simmons is up for Best Supporting Actor for playing I Love Lucy star, William Frawley. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video. Being the Ricardos earned Kidman her fifth Oscar nomination. She is still looking for her first win since 2003 when she took home Best Actress for The Hours.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star has a busy 2022 coming. Her next movie is Robert Eggers’ Viking epic The Northman, opening on April 22. She also stars in the Apple TV+ series Roar, which is inspired by the stories of Cecilia Ahern and will be released on April 15. Kidman also reprised her role as Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for March 17, 2023.

Expats, the project Kidman was working on when she suffered her injury, is based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates. Lulu Wang (The Farewell) is directing, and Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, Brian Tee, and Ji-young Yoo also star. Expats is about three expatriate women living in Hong Kong.