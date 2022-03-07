Nicole Kidman Injured, Misses Big Oscar Event

Nicole Kidman has been a mainstay during the 2022 awards season thanks to her performance as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, but she was surprisingly nowhere to be found during Monday’s Oscars nominees luncheon event. She recently suffered an injury and is reportedly recovering at her Nashville home. Being the Ricardos earned Kidman her fifth Oscar nomination.

Kidman, 54, recently suffered a torn hamstring and is recovering at home, reports Variety. She was filming Amazon’s new series Expats in Los Angeles when the pre-existing injury flared up. The production was put on hold temporarily while producers try to film scenes without Kidman.

The nominees’ luncheon is an annual tradition before the Academy Awards, although the event was canceled before the 2021 Oscars due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s luncheon was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. The event usually includes a class photo with every nominee, but the New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan reported that the nominees are taking pictures in smaller groups.

Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in Being the Ricardos. The movie was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and co-stars Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. Bardem and J.K. Simmons were also nominated for their performances. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall hosting. The other nominees in this year’s Best Actress field are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Expats is based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates and directed by The Farewell filmmaker Lulu Wang. The show centers on three expatriate women in Hong Kong and is produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films. Other stars in the show include Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, Brian Tee, and Ji-young Yoo.

Kidman will also be seen in The Lighthouse filmmaker Robert Eggers’ new movie, The Northman, which will be released in April. She also stars as Queen Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens in December. The Big Little Lies star was most recently seen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27. Kidman previously won an Oscar for playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours.