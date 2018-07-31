Nicole Eggert Files for Restraining Order Against Scott Baio’s Rep

Nicole Eggert has filed a restraining order against one of Scott Baio's representatives whom she says has been harassing her.

According to The Blast, Eggert claims a man named Brian Glicklich, who reportedly works for Baio, has relentlessly harassed her through the media and online so much that it has led her to seek therapy for "emotional distress."

He is now ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress, her daughters, and her elderly mother.

"He threatens to ruin my reputation, career, and constantly makes libel [sic] comments about my mental health calling me mentally ill & unstable," Eggert wrote of Glicklich in legal paperwork.

Notably, the restraining order is only temporary with a hearing to make it more permanent scheduled for August.

Eggert has been outspoken against Baio for some time now, having accused him of sexual abuse during the time they spent on Charles in Charge. She even shared details of the alleged abuse during an interview with Dr. Oz.

"I can't say that it was horrible because I was a teenager, and he was sort of creating this crush and this relationship between us," she explained during the interview. "I hadn't experienced any of these things before, so it was strange, and in a weird way OK—or I thought it was OK."

"[Baio] was very clear nobody could know, and that it was illegal and that everyone could lose their job, including myself," she said.

She also shared her story with Megyn Kelly as well. "I was very young and it was shocking. I had never experienced anything like that before either," Eggert explained during the conversation.

She went on to say that the alleged abuse began when he was 26 years old and she was only 14 years old.

"And then he started expressing his love for me and marriage in the future," Eggert said, later detailing one of their first alleged encounters. "Before my 15th birthday we were at his house, in his car, in his garage and he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger."

"He was playing not only on my emotions, but also my hormones," Eggert added. "The issue with him is that he was our boss. He also was telling me, 'You can't tell anybody, this is illegal, I'll go to jail, the show will be over, everybody will be sued, you'll be out of a job, you'll ruin everybody's life.' And it's scary. That's intimidating, especially when you're that young."

Eggert took her allegations to the police but in June it was revealed that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office would not be pursuing charges due to the statue of limitations expiring. Baio has vehemently denied anyway wrongdoing.