Nicolas Cage Unrecognizable in New Photos From Movie Premiere, and Fans Are Shook

Nicolas Cage has been off the radar for a bit, starring in a string of independent or direct-to-digital films in recent years. Being out of the limelight has given the 55-year-old Oscar winner a chance to try some new looks, including a new, fully bearded facial hair style. Cage debuted the look at the premiere for his movie Running With The Devil, which took place at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Sept. 16.

The star, known for beloved films like Leaving Lost Vegas and National Treasure, went for a “man of the wilderness” type look, pairing his new beard with a Western style hat and a denim jacket with wool lining. He completed the look with a T-shirt for the band The Doors and what appears to be either snakeskin or leather pants.

Cage was seen with an unknown woman as his date as he posed alongside co-star Laurence Fishburne and Running With the Devil director Jason Cabell, among others. Cage’s son, Weston Coppola Cage, was also in attendance.

Cage’s major studio roles have been mainly in the vocal performance category as of late. He lent his talents to the superhero films Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies in 2018. He is also set to reprise the role of Grug Crood in 2020’s The Croods 2.

He has drawn some concern from fans off-screen due some odd videos that surfaced showing peculiar behavior. He also married in March, only to have it annulled four days later. This raised speculation of drug use and alcholism, which Cage recently walked back in an August interview with The New York Times.

“I am completely anti-drug. I don’t do drugs. I don’t drink when I work,” Cage said. “Sometimes in between movies I’ll have some drinks, but not always. I make so many characters, and I go so internal with them, that sometimes, when I’m not filming, wine or Champagne is like an eraser to a chalkboard. You can erase the character and make a clean slate so you can start making a new character. I hope that makes sense.”

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage