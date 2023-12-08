Nicolas Cage Says His New Movie Has the 'Most Humiliating' Sex Scene 'in the History of Cinema'

Nicolas Cage says that his new movie, Dream Scenario, has the "most humiliating" sex scene "in the history of cinema." The actor made the comment while in attendance at the Red Sea Film Festival, per Variety. In Dream Scenario, Cage plays college professor Paul Matthews, a mild-mannered family man who "finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. However, when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, he's forced to navigate the consequences of his newfound stardom."

Relating Paul's struggles to his own, Cage explained that he found a correlation in his experiences with fam and celebrity. "I suffered from the memeification and my character suffers from the dreamification," Cage said. He later mentioned the sex infamous scene, calling it "the most humiliating love scene in the history of cinema." Dream Scenario is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, and co-stars Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker. The film began a limited theatrical release on November 10, 2023, before expanding on November 22. It is now playing in theaters across the nation.

The new comments come after Cage dropped a major revelation on fans recently, saying that he believes he is nearing retirement from acting in movies. The Oscar-winning actor spoke with Vanity Fair in support of Dream Scenario and, during the conversation, he said,"I may have three or four more movies left in me. I do feel I've said what I've had to say with cinema."

"I think I took film performance as far as I could," Cage continued. "I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process ... I want to say bye on a high note." The 59-year-old husband and father of three went on to note that his father passed away at the age of 75, so while he has "hopefully more" than 15 years left, he chooses to use that amount of time as a gauge for how he spends his time. "What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?" Cage asked. "It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family ... I'm starting to cement my plan." Cage did go on to say, however, that he may be open to trying television acting, which he hasn't done as of yet.