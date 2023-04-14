Nicolas Cage Names His Top 5 Nicolas Cage Movies

Nicolas Cage has a multitude of movies under his belt, and now the actor has officially named his top five favorites of his own films. The iconic actor dropped the list during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and some of his choices may surprise fans. Making Cage's list of favorite Cage flicks are: Pig (2021), Mandy (2018), Bringing Out the Dead (1999), Bad Lieutenant (2009), and Joe (2013).

Notably, Cage's appearance on the late-night talk show was in support of his new movie, Renfield. The film stars Nicholas Hoult (The Great, X-Men: First Class) as the titular character, who was introduced in Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. In the original text, Renfield is an asylum patient who has a blood-drinking obsession and is coerced by Dracula into being a henchman. With the prospect of immortality dangling in front of him, Renfield dedicates his life to being of service to Dracula, only to be treated poorly and fed rats and insects. In the new horror-action-comedy film, Renfield is modernized as an ass-kicking right-hand man struggling with the emotional weight Dracula has saddled him with.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The Lego Batman Movie) and written by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted, Rick and Morty), who scripted it from an original story outline by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead). Notably, this is not Cage's first time starring in a vampire film. He previously appeared in the 1989 cult-classic Vampire's Kiss.

Interestingly, Cage also mentioned Vampire's Kiss on The Late Show, after Colbert confessed that Face/Off is his favorite of Cage's movies. "I love Face/Off," Cage replied. "You know, what was interesting about Face/Off – and I could've mentioned Vampire's Kiss. Vampire's Kiss was a little movie I made where I was able to explore my more abstract dreams with film performance. I was sadly playing a character who was losing his mind that he was beginning to think he was the vampire from the original Nosferatu movie. And when you're playing a character whose losing his mind, he can believe he's Nosferatu. So I got to act like a German expressionistic silent movie star."

He went on to say, "And that was cool, these facial expressions and what not. But Face/Off was a big studio movie that I made at Paramount and I was able to use what I learned from this little Vampire's Kiss movie and put it in this giant movie and it worked. I was like, 'People really dig this.'" Renfield is now playing in theaters.