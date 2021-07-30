Nicki Minaj’s Says She’s Hosting ‘Real Housewives’ Reunion With Andy Cohen’s Seal of Approval

✖

Nicki Minaj recently announced that she'll be filling Andy Cohen's shoes as host for the Real Housewives of Potomac. Not only are fans here for the new switchup, but so are the cast and Cohen himself. The rapper is trading in her rapping career to show off her hosting skills and made the announcement via Instagram in a remixed video featuring the cast of RHOP singing one of her songs "Moment 4 Life."

"I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile," she captioned the video. Several of her fans flooded the comment section to show their love and support for the 38-year-old. Even cast members including Gizelle Bryant who wrote, "Yesssssss!!!!" and Robyn Dixon who used and the hands up and flower emojis to share her thoughts. Wendy Osefo also commented saying, "Yesssss Queen." Cohen even joined in and said, "I want to see this!" while using the applause and flame emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Minaj shared the news that Cohen would be "gladly" stepping down from his position for this reunion special to allow the rapper an opportunity to do something she's been wanting to do. Her publicist texted her to tell her the news and she screenshotted that and shared it with fans. The text read, "Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October," according to Entertainment Tonight.

Minaj replied with, "OMFGGGGGGHHHHHGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHGH," along with a few other follow up texts that were just jumbled words to express her excitement. Her publicist then replied with, "Would really be a funny f—ing moment. I like this idea." Minaj then replied with, "YESSSSSSSSSSSSS I WANT TO DO IT!!!!!!!!" He then followed up with, "Ok, getting details."

Earlier this year, Minaj became a mom for the first time. After giving birth to her son who she shares with her husband Kenneth Petty. Three months after he was born, she shared the first images of her baby boy and her fans gushed over him. Her boy, who she refers to as Papa Bear, is already showing such great sense of fashion as he's been styled in Fendi, Burberry, Versace and Gucci. The sweet mom has gushed over her son, even thanking him for choosing her to be his mother, calling it the most "fulfilling job" she's ever had the pleasure of.