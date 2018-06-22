Nicki Minaj Twerks in See-Through Pool Outfit to Celebrate ‘Bed’ Success

Nicki Minaj recently released her new song “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande, and the track has already made a big impact on radio stations.

To celebrate, Minaj took to Instagram to share a video of herself twerking in a pool, with the rapper soundtracked by Admiral Bailey’s “Gimme Punanny.”

Clad in a white see-through ensemble, Minaj filmed the clip in a pool overlooking the ocean, palm trees and a clear sky providing a picture-perfect background.

“When you hear #BED is the #1 ADDED SONG ON URBAN [radio] THIS WEEK!!!!! Thanks y’all!!!!! OMGGGGGG,” she wrote, adding “waits for the internet police & dance experts to voice their misplaced anger thru|their KEYBOARDS.”

As it turns out, the second part of Minaj’s caption was a bit prophetic, as she received a fair amount of criticism in the comments for her dancing.

Not one to take any unnecessary hate, the rapper clapped back at a few people who were less than thrilled with her twerking skills.

“Nicki coming through with that stiff old lady wine [shake my head], girl if you don’t stop doing the most,” one person wrote.

Minaj responded, “You look like a raccoon with a receding hairline, hit up Doctor Wu for them dark circles. I’m living my best life out here in Turks. Would you like me to purchase a few of them wigs so you can go on one too? Nah it’s all love sis.”

Another fan told her, “You too stiff.”

The rapper clapped back, “And you too pressed, too mad, too ugly & forehead too big. Gtfo my page. I’m living my best life on vacation & BED IS THE #1 added song on urban radio this week. Now suck my d—. ITS TOO GOOD!”

In addition to celebrating her success, Minaj also took time to reflect on the current crisis at the U.S. border, revealing on Instagram that she came to the United States illegally at age 5.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant [at] 5 years old,” she shared. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again…”

