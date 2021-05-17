Nicki Minaj Sounds off After Azealia Banks Accuses Her of Cocaine Use

✖

Azealia Banks leveled new accusations of drug use at Nicki Minaj last week, but Minaj fired back before long. It began when Minaj was speaking to fans on Instagram Live on Thursday night, May 13, sniffling occasionally. Banks teased her in an Instagram Live stream of her own.

"Girl, if you sniffle one more time on this motherf—in' Live, sis," banks said, laughing as she looked at a laptop with Minaj's stream on it. "The Barbz — y'all need to check her on that. No, we have to talk about that sniffling, Nicki. You not low. You not low. Please stop sniffling, sis. That s— is not even cute no more. Cocaine is not even cocaine no more. Once they locked El Chapo up, bitch, the original formula is gone. Whatever you putting in your nose, please stop putting it in your nose. Baby powder, teething powder... whatever you putting in your nose. Please stop putting it in your nose, Nicki. That is not OK. And them titties look like a butt."

LMFAOOOO THE WAY AZEALIA JUST TOOK OFF GOT ME IN TEARS!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZSt51s2g6M — Petunia (@PetuniaJunJun) May 14, 2021

Banks was not alone, as other viewers questioned the sniffling and speculated about Minaj as well. Some worried for the rapper while others poked fun. On the livestream, Minaj herself said that she had gotten some emotional news just before signing on, but many doubted that was the full story.

Minaj made a cryptic tweet on Friday night that many believed to be a response to Banks. Minaj wrote: "Trust, it's all fun and games until I wanna play too." The rapper was more d irect a few hours later, when she returned to Instagram Live and assured fans that they know about all of her drug use from her directly.

"I don't know if it's just me, but I wouldn't be embarrassed about any f—in' drugs I did, that's why I talk about the motherf—in' drugs I do in my motherf—in' music," she said. "Always have, always f—in' will. If I'm off 'em, I'm off 'em, child. But, I want to make this clear so open everybody's ears, clear them ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y'all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever."

Minaj went on to say that she knows plenty of people who do use cocaine and that she doesn't judge them but personally does not have any interest in the stimulant. She also said that she has bad allergies in the spring, explaining the sniffling. Still, she did not mention Banks by name, and the two rappers' feud will apparently go on as always.