Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Retiring From Music to Start Family

Nicki Minaj is seemingly taking herself out of the music game, tweeting on Thursday, Sept. 5 that she is retiring to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

The apparent news comes after Minaj shared last month on her Queen Radio show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty had filed for a marriage license.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” she revealed. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” she added.

Naturally, Minaj’s fans were none too pleased with her announcement.

Minaj and Petty, a music executive, began dating in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in December. Minaj’s most recent album, Queen, was released in Aug. 2018. Her most recent single, “Megatron,” was released in June of this year and debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 before dropping to No. 92 the next week.

