Nicki Minaj Walks Back ‘Retirement’ Statement

Nicki Minaj recently just announced that she would be retiring to start a family, but now, she may be back-peddling.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “decided to retire & have my family,” however, she just told fans that it was “abrupt” and mentions that she’ll explain her decision soon enough after fans were in complete shock.

“Can u please just address this retirement thing,” one fan responded with, while another said, “You … never left us so hurt your entire career. We’re just hurting Nicki.”

That’s when the long-time rapper responded with, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that.”

Then she went on to explain that the topic of discussion should have taken place on her Apple Beats 1 show, instead of announcing it via social media.

“In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be,” she continued. “I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything.”

Then she apologized by writing, “The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe [heart and prayer hands emoji].”

That’s when one fan reached out encouraging the 36-year-old to keep sharing by writing, “talk to us,” while Minaj responded with, “I will babe. I promise. I love you so much.”

Her original tweet read, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [x emoji] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. [Green check emoji] Love you for LIFE [kiss face, heart, unicorn emoji].”

The shocking news comes in the midst of more surprising news by Minaj between a potential a new album and an engagement.

“We did get our marriage license,” she opened up about on Queen Radio. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

The rapper initially announced back in June that she and her boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty had received their marriage license but then in July, she confirmed that she was officially engaged. However, now fans speculate on whether she’s pregnant or not. She reached out to her fans in January asking her fans their suggestions for baby names, and she also specified to her followers that she doesn’t drink liquor after an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.