Nicki Minaj Confirms She’s Tying the Knot After Receiving Marriage License With Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is headed down the aisle with her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

The rapper seemed to drop a hint about getting married when she announced during the latest episode of Queen Radio that she and Petty were one step closer to making things official.

“We did get our marriage license,” she shared, to fans’ surprise. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Minaj and Petty went public with their relationship in late 2018. The rapper made things Instagram official in December, Entertainment Tonight writes posting a series of pics of the duo with the caption: “He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI now.”

Petty i also featured in the rapper’s steamy video for her new single, “MEGATRON”, which was released on Friday and is already at the top of the iTunes charts.

The news of her upcoming wedding were not all the bombs the rapper dropped during the lengthy episode. Minaj also rekindled her feud with Miley Cyrus, calling her out for referencing her on her new single “Cattitude,” and seemingly calling back to their previous awkward moment during the 2015 Video Music Awards.

“Perdue chickens can never talk sh—t about queens,” Minaj said. “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL’s d—k in the studio.”

The shot seems to be about the VMAs moment and the song, though Cyrus previously clarified what she referred to on her new song, in which she said “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

“When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one, and I think what they do is so different from each other,” Cyrus explained of why she made the comparison between two of the rap game’s biggest female stars. “That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share; they don’t have to break it in half; there’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens. And any time you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to: Cardi and Nicki.”

During the radio show, Minaj also announced she had signed to new management, coincidentally the same man who represents Travis Scott. She interviewed her new manager and both promised her next era would be her biggest.