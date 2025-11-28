Nickelodeon Actor Tony Germano Dead After Rooftop Fall

Tony Germano, a Brazilian voice artist and actor known for his work on Netflix and Nickelodeon series, has died after a fatal fall at his home. He was 55.

Germano died Wednesday at his São Paulo home after falling from the rooftop amid renovations, according to local outlet O Estado de Sao Paulo and TMZ.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries,” Germano’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

“We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues,” the statement continued. “Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.”



Germano provided Portuguese voice performances in Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and in Netflix’s Go, Dog, Go!, as well as on the 2017 soundtrack for Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. His voice also was used on Elena of Avalor and The Muppets.

Germano also appeared himself on 2025’s Labyrinth of Lost Boys and in 2023’s An Unforgettable Year: Autumn, as well as on stage in The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon and Jekyll & Hyde.

A service honoring Germano was held at the Bosque da Paz Cemetery in Vargem Grande Paulista on Thursday, and his burial is scheduled, as per the late actor’s rep.