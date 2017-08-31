Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi End Their Engagement

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have officially called off their engagement, E! News reports.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

The pair met on Viall’s 2017 season of The Bachelor, with the 36-year-old proposing to Grimaldi on the show’s finale in Finland just over five months ago. After the show ended, the couple spent much of their time in Los Angeles, even moving in together and taking visits to Grimaldi’s family in Montreal.

A source told E! News soon after the duo’s relationship went public that Viall and Grimaldi were “putting in the work.”

“It’s only been a week since they’ve been able to be together publicly,” the source said. “They don’t hide the fact that this is all very new. But they’re putting in the work. They want this relationship to succeed.”

“They’re up front about the fact that they’re getting to know each other in a very unorthodox way,” the insider added. “They want to be honest about the experience.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @vanessagrimaldi30, Getty / Randy Holmes