Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiance Nick Gordon’s Reported Death ‘Drug Overdose’, Death on New Year’s Day Rocks Social Media

Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of Bobbi Kristina Brown was found dead from an apparent drug overdose on New Year’s Day. The 30-year-old suffered from a series of heart attacks after being rushed to intensive care in Florida, where he later died. Gordon is perhaps best remembered for dating Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in 2015. She later died after being in a coma for several months.

While Gordon never faced criminal charges in Brown’s death, he was held legally responsible for her wrongful death in a civil case but maintained his innocence nonetheless. Still, given Gordon’s sordid history, social media didn’t exactly hold back when it came time to voice their own opinions on the matter.

“Well you know what Kharma is,” wrote one user, as another said Gordon’s death was part of “multiple tragedies, wholly avoidable.” Still another weighed in, writing simply: “This is unbelievable.”

“It’s early days but the suggestion is he was taking drugs with friends and he passed out,” a source told The Daily Mail, who first reported the story. “They drove him to the hospital, took him inside and then left him there. Whatever you think of Nick and his lifestyle, it’s terribly sad that his supposed friends just dumped him and drove away.”

In recent months, Gordon was reportedly living with friends, following his mother’s move to Hawaii. He had split from his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Laura Leal. Gordon had also been accused of attacking her on several occasions, which eventually lead to him being arrested several times for domestic abuse. Leal eventually dropped the charges against Gordon, explaining that she had a role in the argument that led to the initial altercation.

The same source also claims that Leal has been notified of Gordon’s death.

“Laura is absolutely devastated. They were seeing less of each other recently because they wanted some space,” they said. “But she cared deeply for him and was in a state of shock when she got the phone call.”

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., released a statement about his brother’s death.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr.’s statement began. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”