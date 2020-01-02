Nick Gordon’s Reported Death on New Year’s Day Spawns Fan to Reveal Dr. Phil Image

On Jan. 1, the Daily Mail reported that late Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s ex-fiancé Nick Gordon had died of a suspected drug overdose. Fans are already speaking out about the news, including one Twitter user who posted a photo from Gordon’s time on Dr. Phil. And their post will surely make others curious about how his discussion on the talk show relates to this recent, tragic news.

Gordon appeared on Dr. Phil a couple of times following Brown’s death. Back in 2015, following his initial appearance on the program, he had checked into rehab to deal with a myriad of issues.

“When I get [to Atlanta] I found out that – and I learned this from his lawyers who truly have his best interest at heart – they tell me that he is so high, so out of control, abusing alcohol and apparently Xanax,” Dr. Phil host Phil McGraw told Access Hollywood at the time (as obtained via E! News). “They’re concerned for his very life, his very well-being and so much so that the ability to sit down and do an interview with him. His ability to sit down and give an interview is just not an option.”

In April 2016, Gordon returned to the program in order to give an update on his life. He even opened up about what led to his decision to seek treatment the year prior.

“I was drinking so much at the time because I could not deal with what was happening to Krissy,” he told McGraw, per USA Today. “It mentally broke me. That’s the lowest point in my life right there.”

Gordon’s ex-fiancé, Brown, passed away in July 2015 after being found unresponsive in her home six months prior. ABC News reported that Brown died as a result of lobar pneumonia because she was found “in water complicating mixed drug intoxication.”

According to CNN, Gordon was later found legally responsible for Brown’s death. Brown’s father, Bobby Brown, later released a statement about the matter.

“I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death,” the statement read, per Us Weekly. “Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this.”