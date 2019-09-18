Nick Carter Claims Sister Told Him Aaron Thinks of ‘Killing Babies’ Amid Restraining Order Issue

The drama surrounding Aaron Carter is continuing to deepen. After the singer’s brother, Nick Carter, filed a restraining order to protect his wife and unborn child, new documents are revealing that the fear stemmed from Carter’s alleged claim that he has “thoughts of killing babies.”

According to the allegation, which was made in the restraining order request Nick filed Monday in Las Vegas and obtained by TMZ, the “I Want Candy” singer and his sister, Angel, FaceTimed one another on Wednesday, Aug. 7. At one point during the call, Carter opened up about his struggles with mental health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to tell you something that I never told you before — I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar 2 years ago,” Carter reportedly said, going on to confess that “I have thoughts of killing babies” when his sister asked if he heard voices.

The documents also allege that Carter told his sister “I think about killing Lauren Kitt,” his sister-in-law and Nick’s pregnant wife, when Angel asked if he had thoughts of killing anyone in particular.

Present during the conversation was Carter’s then-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, who expressed concerns for her own safety.

“Angel, how do you think I feel with him sleeping with a sword next to him?” Valentina said before Carter allegedly claimed that his then-girlfriend was “next on my list.”

Just one day after the concerning FaceTime call, cops were called to Carter’s home for a welfare check, which Angel admits in court documents was her doing.

As was reported on Sept. 17, Carter’s worrisome and erratic behavior prompted his brother to officially file a restraining order against him. According to initial reports, the decision came “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

In the filing, Nick also claimed that he fears his brother will listen to the “voices in his head and cause harm to my family.” He also noted that his brother owns at least six firearms that he keeps “readily available.”

The restraining order calls for Carter to remain at least 100 feet away from his brother, Kitt, their son, and Kitt’s parents. A future court date will determine if a permanent restraining order will be put in place.

Responding to the restraining order, Carter tweeted on Tuesday that he and his brother are “done for life.” He added that he hasn’t “seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.”