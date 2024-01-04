Nick Carter Breaks His Silence on Sister Bobbie Jean's Death

Nick Carter has broken his silence on the death of his sister, Bobbie Jean. Taking to Instagram, Carter shared a throwback photo of himself and his late sibling. In the picture, the two young Carters are shown standing in front of a car and holding hands.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years," Nick wrote in the post's caption, "most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Ahead of Christmas, Jane Carter, Bobbie Jean's mother shared the sad news of her passing. "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she told TMZ. "When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Bobbie Jean's death comes just over a year after the death of her and Nick's younger brother, Aaron. TMZ was the first to report Carter's death, though, at the time, the local sheriff's office confirmed that an individual had been found and pronounced dead. The authorities had not yet shared the identity of the deceased.

According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner's office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop star was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. An autopsy was conducted but Carter's cause of death remained undetermined for many months.

In April, Carter's cause of death was finally released following the autopsy. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner issued their findings, determining that before his death Carter took alprazolam — the generic of Xanax — and inhaled compressed difluoroethane, which is the propellant used in cans of compressed air. The department stated that, after this, Carter became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" and ultimately drowned.