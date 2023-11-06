Aaron Carter's Son Visits His Grave on First Anniversary of His Death

Marking one year since Aaron Carter's tragic death, his young son visited his grave on the somber anniversary. TMZ reports that Carter's family, including his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin and their son Prince, spent time at the singer's gravesite on Sunday. The outlet also reports that Carter's twin sister, Angel, was also present, as were fans who left flowers and lit candles in memory of the late star.

TMZ was the first to report Carter's death, though, at the time, the local sheriff's office confirmed that an individual had been found and pronounced dead. The authorities had not yet shared the identity of the deceased. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop star was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. An autopsy was conducted but Carter's cause of death remained undetermined for many months.

Aaron Carter's Son Visits Late Singer's Grave on Death Anniversary | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Yv3GXOVbqh — TMZ (@TMZ) November 6, 2023

In April, Carter's cause of death was finally released, following the autopsy. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner issued their findings, determining that before his death Carter took alprazolam — the generic of Xanax — and inhaled compressed difluoroethane, which is the propellant used in cans of compressed air. The department stated that, after this, Carter became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" and ultimately drowned.

Earlier this year, Carter's mom, Jane, publicly shared photos from the scene of her son's tragic death, hoping that the images would spark a deeper investigation into the tragedy and force police look deeper into the case. In addition to the images, Jane also issued a statement, urging law enforcement to consider that her son's death could have had foul play involved. "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose."

The grieving mother then went on to add, "They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past. Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years. Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable."

Recently, PEOPLE reported that Martin filed a wrongful death lawsuit against doctors and pharmacies on behalf of Prince. In the legal documents — obtained by PEOPLE — the lawsuit claims that doctors prescribed Cater hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam with "no medical justification." The lawsuit goes on to accuse that doctors and pharmacies — including Walgreens — were aware of Carter's "mental health and psychiatric condition," but still prescribed him inconsistent quantities of the aforementioned medication, which allegedly led to his death in November 2022. Martin is suing for damages. PEOPLE notes that when asked to comment, Martin declined.