Nick Cannon Mentions Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, on Diss Track

Nick Cannon is dragging Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, into the rappers’ ongoing feud. In a diss track taking aim at Eminem released on Dec. 9, “The Invitation,” which features Suge Knight along with battle rappers Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy, Cannon made things personal when in one of the first lyrics of the song.

“Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” Cannon raps, referencing Eminem’s ex-wife, Kimberly Anne “Kim” Scott, and their daughter, Hailie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife, the lyric almost promises that the feud will not due anytime soon, as the 23-year-old rapper’s daughter is considered “off-limits.”

“Eminem is not going to support anything that Nick Cannon has his hands on, they are not friends, they will not be friends and Em will never in a million years appear on Nick’s radio show, television show or anything else Nick is involved in,” the source said. “Some beefs last forever and this is absolutely something that will last. Nick mentioned Hailie and that is completely off limits. This is going to get a lot worse and there is no end in sight for the back and forth disses that are coming up.”

While the feud between the two rappers has been ongoing for years and can be traced to Eminem’s brief relationship with Mariah Carey, it was reignited earlier this month when Eminem, in his verse on Fat Joe’s new single, “Lord Above,” took aim at Cannon and Carey.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rhymed. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s—/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool / ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

In response, Cannon released “The Invitation,” with Eminem responding on Twitter by demanding an apology from Cannon.

“I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!” he wrote.

Cannon apparently wasn’t so eager to end the feud there, however, and on Dec. 10, he released a second diss track, “Pray For Him,” aimed at Eminem. Although viewed millions of times, the new track, along with “The Invitation,” has largely been met with poor reviews, with thousands of more people clicking the “thumbs down” button rather than giving it a “thumbs up.”