Nick Cannon Mentioning Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers in Diss Track Will Not End Well, Source Says

Nick Cannon’s continued digs at rapper Eminem may have just landed him in hot water. After dragging the rapper’s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, into his diss track “Invitation” earlier this week, sources are warning that the ongoing feud will not be settling anytime soon, as Mathers is “off-limits.”

“Eminem is not going to support anything that Nick Cannon has his hands on, they are not friends, they will not be friends and Em will never in a million years appear on Nick’s radio show, television show or anything else Nick is involved in,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Some beefs last forever and this is absolutely something that will last. Nick mentioned Hailie and that is completely off limits. This is going to get a lot worse and there is no end in sight for the back and forth disses that are coming up.”

In the track, released on Dec. 9, Cannon makes reference to Eminem’s ex-wife, Kimberly Anne “Kim” Scott, and their daughter. “Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” he raps.

According to another source, although Eminem is finding some humor in the feud, he will ultimately have the “last laugh.”

“Marshall is pissed but also relishing in all of this because he believes Nick is so below him that he will have fun playing with him,” the source said. “Whether it is in the studio or somewhere else, Eminem will get the last laugh. Having said that, this isn’t just fun and games. Eminem has a history with Nick that goes way back, he didn’t like him 15 years ago and he doesn’t like him now.”

Although the two rappers have been embroiled in a back and forth feud for years, prompted by Eminem’s brief relationship with Mariah Carey, Canon’s ex, it gained steam when Eminem joined Fat Joe in the latter’s newest single, “Lord Above.” In a verse that he sings, he makes mention of Cannon and Carey.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rhymed. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s—/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool / ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

After hearing the track, Cannon hit back with not one, but two diss tracks. Eminem, meanwhile, has barely batted an eye at them, only briefly commenting on Twitter that Cannon owes him an “apology.”