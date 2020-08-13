Nick Cannon Reveals Jewish Heritage After Anti-Semitic Rant, and the Comments Are Pouring In

As Nick Cannon continues to apologize for his anti-Semitic comments back in July, he appeared on the American Jewish Committee's online program AJC Advocacy Anywhere recently to discuss his identity as well as his relationship between the Black and Jewish communities with Rabbi Noam Marans. But his most recent claims have turned a few heads.

The AJC's director of interreligious and intergroup relations said he has been meeting with Cannon about the comments he'd made on his podcast with Richard Griffin, aka Professor Griff of Public Enemy, to help understand the "hurtful words" that were said. "I must first say, I'm sorry," Cannon said, comparing his apology journey to when children go outside and throw rocks. "When a rock hits someone, the first thing you do is say 'I apologize'... and then we'll deal with why you were throwing rocks. My words hurt people."

As he continued, Cannon said "let's get through this process of truth and reconciliation," adding that his family on his mother's side is Jewish. He also said that he didn't want to use his heritage as "an excuse" earlier in his apologies. Of course, people online had plenty of thoughts of their own.