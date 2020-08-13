Nick Cannon Reveals Jewish Heritage After Anti-Semitic Rant, and the Comments Are Pouring In
As Nick Cannon continues to apologize for his anti-Semitic comments back in July, he appeared on the American Jewish Committee's online program AJC Advocacy Anywhere recently to discuss his identity as well as his relationship between the Black and Jewish communities with Rabbi Noam Marans. But his most recent claims have turned a few heads.
The AJC's director of interreligious and intergroup relations said he has been meeting with Cannon about the comments he'd made on his podcast with Richard Griffin, aka Professor Griff of Public Enemy, to help understand the "hurtful words" that were said. "I must first say, I'm sorry," Cannon said, comparing his apology journey to when children go outside and throw rocks. "When a rock hits someone, the first thing you do is say 'I apologize'... and then we'll deal with why you were throwing rocks. My words hurt people."
As he continued, Cannon said "let's get through this process of truth and reconciliation," adding that his family on his mother's side is Jewish. He also said that he didn't want to use his heritage as "an excuse" earlier in his apologies. Of course, people online had plenty of thoughts of their own.
Nick cannon just came out and said he’s part Jewish..............................— Hustle Westbrook (@Trail_jefff) August 12, 2020
"Why are we still hearing about him. Why is he still on social media??"
"Don't care where you come from. Your remarks are horrible. I won't be watching you at all."
I wonder if Nick Cannon's rabbi great-grandfather is related to Lauren Southern's rabbi great-grandfather?— Karl Thorburn (@KarlThorburn) August 13, 2020
"This guy is having mental issues, hope he gets help."
"Oh, now he's Jewish? After demonizing them now he is one of them, hmmm."
Nick Cannon now says his grandfather is a Spanish Rabbi!— A life of Love (@WorthyWomen1) August 12, 2020
"I really liked you Nick. All this time i thought you were so cool but you're not."
"He's not being sincere. Just zip it Nick."
Nick Cannon my Lupus brother...a Spanish Rabbi? Really? Rest your mind and your body before you have a flare at this point in 2020 you’re doing too much.— Nych (@_iluvnychthings) August 12, 2020
"Oooooo so now your Jewish??? First, we control everything and now your apart of that???"
nobody on earth could have predicted the surprise twist that nick cannon's own great grandfather was a sephardic rabbi https://t.co/w9YdWnoQ1I— gayer lenny bruce (@thehebrewhummer) August 11, 2020
"To be fair he should have been canceled for being a talentless hack years before he came out to be a hypocritical talentless hack."
Nick Cannon said his great grandfather was WHAT??! pic.twitter.com/himHmUMr95— Jomo Pas (@8EightPillars) August 12, 2020
"Well can't wait for EMINEM diss track, [though]."